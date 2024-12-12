SC Limits Court Orders on Surveys, New Pleas Under Places of Worship Act

The Supreme Court on Thursday restricted lower courts from registering new pleas or ordering surveys related to the Places of Worship Act until it completes its hearing on the matter. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices Sanjay Kumar and K.V. Viswanathan, directed the Centre to submit a response within four weeks. The bench expressed concern over the Centre’s repeated delays in filing an affidavit and emphasized the need for the government’s position to be on record before proceeding further.

Chief Justice Khanna highlighted that the primary focus is on Sections 3 and 4 of the 1991 Act, which pertain to maintaining the religious character of places of worship as they stood on August 15, 1947. To ensure the issue remains under the apex court’s purview, the bench ordered that no court should issue interim or final orders or direct any surveys until the Supreme Court delivers its ruling. The Court also appointed nodal counsels for different parties: Advocate Ejaz Maqbool for those supporting the Act, Advocate Kanu Agarwal for the Centre, and Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain for those challenging the Act’s validity.

The petitioners challenging the Act include notable figures like BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, Maharaja Kumari Krishna Priya of the Kashi royal family, and religious leaders such as Swami Jeetendranand Saraswati and Devkinandan Thakur Ji. The Hindu side argues that parts of the Act infringe upon fundamental constitutional rights, while the Muslim side maintains that the petitions should be dismissed, warning that ruling in favor of the Hindu side could lead to severe consequences.