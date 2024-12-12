Seven Maoists Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter

In a fierce encounter on the inter-district borders of Narayanpur and Dantewada in the Abujhmad region of south Chhattisgarh, security forces killed at least seven uniformed cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). Acting on intelligence about Maoist presence, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a search operation on November 10. The encounter occurred at around 3 AM on November 12 when Maoists fired on the advancing forces. Seven bodies have been recovered so far, though identification is pending.

The security forces surrounded the Maoists, and intermittent gunfire continued as the search intensified. This year, 214 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters across south Bastar, a region heavily affected by Maoist activity. Dantewada and Narayanpur are among the seven districts in the Bastar range known for such insurgency.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bastar on December 15 for a two-day trip. He previously stated that the fight against Maoists is nearing completion, with a goal to eradicate the insurgency by March 2026.