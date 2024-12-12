Supreme Court Issues Alimony Guidelines Following Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case

In light of the suicide of a Bengaluru techie, allegedly due to harassment by his estranged wife and her family, the Supreme Court has issued guidelines for determining alimony in divorce cases. The 34-year-old techie’s death brought renewed attention to issues surrounding alimony and the misuse of harassment laws. A Supreme Court bench, comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice PV Varale, ruled that courts across the country should follow specific factors when deciding alimony amounts, ensuring a fair and balanced approach.

The Supreme Court’s guidelines present an eight-point framework to assess alimony. These factors include the social and economic status of both parties, the future needs of the wife and children, and the qualifications and employment of both spouses. Additional considerations involve the wife’s living standards during the marriage, whether she left her job to care for the family, and the husband’s financial responsibilities. The court also stressed that alimony should not excessively penalize the husband but should provide the wife with a decent standard of living. These guidelines are meant to serve as flexible criteria rather than strict rules.

The Supreme Court further expressed concern over the misuse of dowry harassment laws, such as Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, which can sometimes harm innocent individuals. Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa highlighted the potential for these laws to be misused, citing the techie’s case as a critical example. The court advised caution when handling such cases to ensure justice for both parties. While protecting women from cruelty is crucial, the court underscored the need for fairness in legal proceedings to prevent undue hardship.