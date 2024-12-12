Tamil Nadu Hit by Heavy Rain; 16 Districts on Alert, Boy Dies in Wall Collapse

Persistent heavy rain in Tamil Nadu has led to an orange alert being issued for 16 districts, including Chennai. Another 17 districts, such as Erode and Salem, remain under a yellow alert. As a precaution, schools in 12 districts — including Chennai, Villupuram, and Cuddalore — are closed. Similarly, Puducherry and Karaikal are also on orange alert, prompting the closure of all educational institutions in those areas.

Amid the severe weather, a tragic incident occurred in Nagapattinam where a 13-year-old boy, Kaviyazhagan, lost his life when a house wall collapsed. The boy’s parents and sister sustained injuries in the incident and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

The downpour has caused significant disruptions across Tamil Nadu. There are reports of waterlogging in 135 locations, fallen trees obstructing traffic, and the closure of the Pazhavanthangal subway in Chennai due to flooding. Air travel has also been impacted, with 15 flights departing from Chennai Airport experiencing delays.