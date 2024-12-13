Know foods with collagen boosting benefits

Skin of human being’s are negatively impacted by environmental variables such as the sweltering heat, air pollution, and dirty water, among others. A vital component of the connective tissues that make up the skin, muscles, tendons, and ligaments of the body is collagen. The body naturally produces collagen.

Many individuals use collagen supplements to have beautiful skin. Through the consumption of a few foods, you can raise your body’s collagen levels. Collagen is present in foods containing gelatin, such as bone broth – the connective tissues of animals and birds, such as chicken and pork skin, fish and beef.

Foods high in vitamin C, such as broccoli, bell peppers and citrus fruits are also beneficial. Beans, garlic and egg whites are further thought to be high in collagen.