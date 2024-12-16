Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in Kerala on Monday, December 16, 2024. Gold price is reaming steady in the state for second day in a row. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 57,120 per 8 gram and Rs 7140 per 1 gram. On Saturday, gold price declined by Rs 720 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7805.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 10. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7156.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 10. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.35%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.06%. The current price of silver in India is 95500 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100per kg.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts opened flat today at Rs 77,058 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.1% or Rs 78. Silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 90,956/kg, down by 0.05% or Rs 45. Gold prices fell by Rs 1,900/ 10 grams in the last 3 days while silver prices fell by Rs 4,850/kg in the same period. On Friday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs77,136 per 10 grams with a loss of 1.07%.

In global markets, price of spot gold held ground at $2,649.53 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $2,668.00. Price of spot silver was flat at $30.56 per ounce, platinum shed 0.2% to $922.95, while palladium gained 0.5% to $957.56. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.53% to 863.90 tonnes on Friday from 868.50 tonnes on Thursday.