Delhi restaurant honors Atul Subhash with heartfelt note on bill

A restaurant near Hauz Khas Metro Station in Delhi paid tribute to Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide earlier this week. Atul, a 34-year-old, reportedly took his life due to harassment related to his divorce and child custody battle, allegedly caused by his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family. He left behind a 24-page suicide note and an 81-minute video detailing the relentless harassment he endured. The tragedy has sparked a massive outpouring of support nationwide, with people sharing tributes online using the hashtag #JusticeForAtulSubhash.

In a show of solidarity, the Jumboking outlet at Hauz Khas Metro Station included a message on their bill that read, “We deeply mourn the suicide of techie Atul Subhash. His life was just as important as everyone else’s. RIP brother. We hope you finally found peace on the other side.” This thoughtful tribute from the restaurant has resonated widely, earning praise for its compassion and for using its platform to acknowledge the techie’s untimely death.

As the post went viral, social media users commended the restaurant’s gesture and reflected on the circumstances surrounding Atul’s suicide. Many expressed their condolences and called for justice, underscoring the importance of addressing issues of harassment and mental health. The tribute has become a focal point for continued discussions about supporting victims facing similar struggles.