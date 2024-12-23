PM Modi announces record govt jobs in 1.5 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has provided nearly 10 lakh permanent jobs to youth in the past one to one and a half years, marking a record achievement. Speaking at a virtual Rozgar Mela, where over 71,000 new recruits received appointment letters, Modi emphasized that this large-scale recruitment was done in a “mission mode,” which had not been seen in previous administrations. He highlighted that the recruitment process was driven by principles of honesty and transparency, with a focus on empowering the youth, especially women.

Modi underscored the importance of women’s participation in the workforce, noting that many of the new recruits are women, who are being encouraged to become self-reliant in all sectors. He also highlighted the government’s initiatives like the 26-week maternity leave, which have supported women’s careers, and pointed out that women are the majority beneficiaries of homes built under the ‘PM Awas Yojana.’ Additionally, Modi praised schemes such as Startup India, Digital India, and reforms in the space and defense sectors, which are designed to harness the talents of the country’s youth.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared that over 29% of the 71,000 recruits belong to the OBC category, marking a 27% increase in recruitment from backward classes compared to the previous UPA government. He also mentioned that Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes account for 15.8% and 9.6% of the new recruits, respectively. Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, noting his focus on rural development, which continues to guide the government’s efforts to create job and self-employment opportunities in villages.