Study reveals cause of sexual aggressiveness in boys

A research study published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs has revealed that college-going boys who often attend parties or go to bars for drinks are more likely to be sexually aggressive compared to those who do not. As part of the study, over 1000 college-going males were surveyed.

The findings showed that more the male students reported drinking as freshmen, the more likely they were to commit a sexually aggressive act. The study also found that the men who went to bars and parties more often tended to have higher levels of impersonal sexual orientation, characterized by a preference for sex without commitment and a greater number of sexual partners.

The research team expects that the findings will be used to create prevention and intervention programs to reduce combat assault.