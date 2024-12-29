Things you should not do after sex

There are several things that must be avoided after having sexual intercourse. As per experts, there are six things that you should always avoid doing.

Here are they:

Do not skip urination: Urinating after sex is crucial. It helps to flush out any bacteria that may have entered your urinary tract during intercourse. It also reduces the risk of developing a urinary tract infection (UTI).

Do not douche: Douching involves using water or other solutions to wash out the vagina. This practice can disrupt the natural balance of bacteria in your vagina and increase your risk of developing infections.

Do not use scented products: Using scented products such as soap, lotion or perfume around the genital area can disrupt the natural pH balance of the vagina and cause irritation or infection.

Do not ignore pain or discomfort: If you experience pain or discomfort during or after sex, do not ignore it.

Do not wear tight clothing: Wearing tight clothes after having sex increase the growth of bacteria.

Do not engage in vigorous physical activity: Engaging in vigorous physical activity immediately after sexual intercourse can cause discomfort and even injury.