Commodity Market: Gold prices shoot up

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher sharply in Kerala on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Gold is priced at Rs 57,200, up by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7150, up by Rs 40. Yesterday, gold declined by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7772.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 460. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7126.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 420. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.47%, while over the last month, the change stands at -0.63%. The current price of silver in India is 93500 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 1900 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, the first trading day of 2025. February gold futures were trading at Rs 76,814 per 10 grams, up by Rs 66 or 0.09% from the previous session’s closing price. Meanwhile, March silver futures were at Rs 87,375 per kg, rising by Rs 142.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,606.07 per ounce, as of 0034 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $2,619.90.Spot silver steadied at $28.94 per ounce and palladium added 0.1% to $901.49, while platinum shed 0.4% to $900.00. On Comex, the gold futures were trading at $2,641 per troy ounce up $21.2 or 0.81% while the Silver futures were trading at $29.242 per troy ounce, down by $0.122 or 0.41%.