Core sector growth in India rises to 4-month high in November

New Delhi: India’s core sectors’ output growth increased surged to 4-month high in November. The Combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 4.3 percent in November this year on an annual basis. This is higher than the 3.7% in October 2024 but lower than the 7.9% in November 2023.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce, the production of cement, coal, steel, electricity, refinery products, and fertilisers recorded positive growth. Coal production increased by 7.5 percent, petroleum refinery products rose by 2.9 percent, fertilisers production surged by 2 percent, steel increased by 4.8 percent, and cement surged by 13 percent, while electricity gained 3.8 percent in November of the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, crude oil contracted by 2.1 percent and Natural Gas declined by 1.9 percent in comparison to the same month last year.

Eight core sectors include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity. The ICI is calculated after considering the combined and individual performance of production of 8 core industries. These core industries are, Cement, Coal, Crude Oil, Electricity, Fertilizers, Natural Gas, Refinery Products and Steel. The 8 core industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).