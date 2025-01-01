Easy Homemade Aloo Bhujia Recipe for a Crispy Snack

Aloo Bhujia Recipe

Ingredients:

For the Dough:

2 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and mashed

1 cup gram flour (besan)

2 tablespoons rice flour (optional, for extra crispiness)

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon chaat masala

1/2 teaspoon black salt

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

Salt to taste

Water (as needed for consistency)

2 tablespoons oil (for mixing)

For Frying:

Oil (for deep frying)

Equipment:

Sev maker with a fine-holed plate

Instructions:

Prepare the Dough:

In a mixing bowl, combine mashed potatoes, gram flour, rice flour, and all the spices (red chili powder, turmeric powder, chaat masala, black salt, cumin powder, and hing).

Add salt to taste and 2 tablespoons of oil. Mix well.

Gradually add water, a little at a time, to form a smooth, soft dough. Ensure it’s pliable but not sticky.

Prepare the Sev Maker:

Grease the inside of the sev maker with oil and fit it with the fine-holed plate.

Heat Oil for Frying:

Heat enough oil in a deep pan over medium heat. To check if the oil is ready, drop a small piece of dough into it. If it rises immediately without browning, the oil is ready.

Make the Bhujia:

Fill the sev maker with the prepared dough.

Press the dough directly into the hot oil in a circular motion, ensuring the strands don’t overlap too much.

Fry on medium heat until golden and crispy. Flip gently if needed.

Drain and Cool:

Remove the fried aloo bhujia with a slotted spoon and drain excess oil on a paper towel.

Allow it to cool completely before storing.

Serve or Store:

Enjoy as a snack or as a topping for chaats and salads. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.