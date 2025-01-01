Elderly Woman Duped of ?1.25 Crore in Cyber Fraud Case

A 68-year-old woman from Goregaon fell victim to a cyber fraud, losing ?1.25 crore after being coerced by scammers posing as officials. The ordeal began when the victim received a call from a woman claiming to be an RBI executive, accusing her of financial fraud related to unpaid credit card dues. The caller transferred her to a man pretending to be a Hyderabad police officer, who alleged her involvement in a ?500 crore scam and informed her that ?20 lakh was deposited into her account fraudulently. The scam escalated when another fraudster, posing as a CBI officer, made a video call threatening her with arrest.

The scammers instructed the victim to remain silent about the allegations, even keeping the matter hidden from her husband. To avoid arrest, the woman was directed to transfer money to specific bank accounts. Over a month, she deposited ?1.25 crore, believing it was necessary to clear her name. The scammers maintained their deception by warning her to stay at home and avoid discussing the case with anyone.

The fraud came to light when the victim read a news article about digital arrest scams, realizing she had been duped. She promptly approached the cyber police, who registered a case against the unidentified perpetrators. An investigation is currently underway to trace the fraudsters and recover the stolen funds.