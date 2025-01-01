Emirates announces more flights to this country from January 2: Details

Dubai: Emirates will operate an additional scheduled service between Colombo and Dubai, starting from January 2, 2025. The newly-introduced flight, to operate as EK654/655, increases the seat capacity on the route by 30 per cent.

The additional service will operate six times a week until March 31, 2025. EK654 will depart Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 10:05am (every day except Wednesdays) arriving in Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake at 4pm (all times are local). The return flight, EK655 will depart BIA at 10pm and reach DXB at 1.05am (the following day).

From April 1, 2025, a seventh weekly flight on Wednesdays will operate with an adjusted departure time of 10:05pm, arriving in DXB at 12:55am while the return flight from will depart Dubai at 1:20pm and arrives in Colombo at 7:15pm.

Emirates currently operates two direct fights between Colombo and Dubai and a third daily service via Male. The additional flight can accommodate up to 360 passengers, with 8 suites in First Class, 42 Business Class and 310 Economy Class seats.