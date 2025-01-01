Emirates’ suspends flights to these two destinations until January 31, 2025: Details

Dubai: The flag carrier of Dubai, Emirates cancelled flights to two countries. The air carrier’s flights to and from Iraq and Lebanon are cancelled until and including January 31, 2025. Customers transiting through Dubai on Emirates with final destination Baghdad will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

Emirates has advised passengers impacted by flight cancellations to contact the airline in case of direct booking, or contact booking agents for alternative travel options. Customers must also ensure up-to-date contact details to receive updates.

Meanwhile, Emirates will operate an additional scheduled service between Colombo and Dubai, starting from January 2, 2025. The newly-introduced flight, to operate as EK654/655, increases the seat capacity on the route by 30 per cent. The additional service will operate six times a week until March 31, 2025. EK654 will depart Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 10:05am (every day except Wednesdays) arriving in Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake at 4pm (all times are local).

The return flight, EK655 will depart BIA at 10pm and reach DXB at 1.05am (the following day). From April 1, 2025, a seventh weekly flight on Wednesdays will operate with an adjusted departure time of 10:05pm, arriving in DXB at 12:55am while the return flight from will depart Dubai at 1:20pm and arrives in Colombo at 7:15pm.