Experts: Wellness and preventive care gaining traction in India

India has seen a notable increase in deaths from non-communicable diseases (NCDs), rising from 37.9% of total deaths in 1990 to 63% by the end of 2023. This shift has prompted a growing focus on wellness and preventive care, with people increasingly prioritizing long-term health over short-term fixes. The wellness sector, driven by demand for holistic health practices and treatments like Ayurveda, is expanding rapidly, with projections suggesting it will exceed USD 72 billion by 2025.

Experts, such as Karan Bhargava, CEO of sehatUP, note that wellness and preventive care are gaining traction as people shift towards a proactive approach to healthcare, emphasizing early disease detection and healthier lifestyles. The private sector is expected to play a key role in this transformation, with investments in advanced medical facilities, while public-private partnerships will enhance healthcare access, particularly in underserved areas.

The wellness industry is also gaining attention in mental health care. Manun Thakur, CEO of Veda Rehabilitation & Wellness, highlights the treatment gap for mental health issues, with 80% of people experiencing mental health problems lacking access to treatment. The government’s National Tele Mental Health Programme, allocated ?90 crore in the 2024-25 budget, aims to improve accessibility through digital platforms. However, Thakur advocates for more significant investments in mental health services, integration of these services into primary care, and efforts to reduce stigma surrounding mental health.