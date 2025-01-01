Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee dropped against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, the first session of 2025. As per forex traders, the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.63 then fell further to 85.69 against the American currency, registering a fall of 5 paise over its previous close, On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated 12 paise to close at a fresh all-time closing low of 85.64 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 104.48.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded Rs 4,645.22 crore in the Indian capital markets on net basis on Tuesday.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the Centre’s fiscal deficit at the end of the eighth month of financial year 2024-25 touched 52.5 per cent of the full-year target. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit — the gap between the government’s expenditure and revenue — was about Rs 8.47 lakh crore during the April-November period.