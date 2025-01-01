Fuel prices for January 2025 announced

Dubai: The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee in the UAE announced the fuel prices for the month of January 2025. The authority has kept the rates unchanged from those of the last month of 2024.

The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies. The new rates will apply from January 1 and are as follows:

Also Read: Emirates’ suspends flights to these two destinations until January 31, 2025: Details

Category Price per litre (January)

Super 98 petrol Dh2.61

Special 95 petrol Dh2.50

E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.43