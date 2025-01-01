GST revenue rises to Rs 1.77 lakh crore in December 2024

New Delhi: The total gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue rose 7.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.77 lakh crore in December. It was at Rs 1.65 lakh crore in the same month a year ago.

The Central GST collection stood at Rs 32,836 crore, State GST at Rs 40,499 crore, Integrated IGST at Rs 47,783 crore and Cess at Rs 11,471 crore. During December 2024, GST from domestic transactions grew 8.4 per cent to Rs 1.32 lakh crore, while revenues from tax on imports rose about 4 per cent to Rs 44,268 crore.

During December 2024, refunds worth Rs 22,490 crore were issued, registering 31 per cent increase over the year-ago period. After adjusting refunds, net GST collection increased by 3.3 per cent to Rs 1.54 lakh crore.

In November, GST mop-up was Rs 1.82 lakh crore with 8.5 per cent annual growth. The highest-ever collection was in April 2024 at over Rs 2.10 lakh crore.