Indian Navy to Commission Submarine, Frigate, Destroyer on Jan 15 in Mumbai

The Indian Navy is set to commission three major combat platforms on January 15 at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in India’s defense capabilities. These platforms include Nilgiri, the first Project 17A stealth frigate; Surat, the final Project 15B stealth destroyer; and Vaghsheer, the last Scorpene-class submarine under Project 75. Designed and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilding Limited (MDL), these state-of-the-art vessels showcase India’s advancements in indigenous warship design and defense manufacturing.

Nilgiri and Surat represent the latest advancements in stealth technology and operational versatility. Nilgiri, a successor to the Shivalik-class frigates, incorporates reduced radar signatures and cutting-edge systems for enhanced maritime operations. Surat, the culmination of the Project 15B destroyer series, boasts advanced weapon systems, sensors, and aviation capabilities, including support for helicopters like the MH-60R. Both ships also feature accommodations for women officers and sailors, underscoring the Navy’s commitment to gender inclusivity in combat roles.

Vaghsheer, the sixth Scorpene-class submarine, stands out for its stealth and versatility. Equipped with torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and modular construction for future upgrades like Air Independent Propulsion (AIP), Vaghsheer is capable of diverse missions, from anti-submarine warfare to intelligence gathering. The combined commissioning of these advanced platforms highlights India’s strides in defense self-reliance and its growing stature as a global leader in indigenous shipbuilding.