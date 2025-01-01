Indian Railways announces revision in coach composition of Express Trains: Full list

Mumbai: South Central Railway has announced a temporary change in the coach composition for the Hyderabad–Tambaram Charminar Express and its return service.

From January 1 to January 31, 2025, Train No. 12760 Hyderabad–Tambaram Charminar Express will replace two General Second Class coaches with two Sleeper Class coaches. For Train No. 12759 Tambaram–Hyderabad Charminar Express, the change will apply from January 2 to February 1, 2025.

The revised composition includes one AC First Class cum AC Two Tier coach, three AC Two Tier coaches, six AC Three Tier coaches, eight Sleeper Class coaches, two General Second Class coaches, one Divyangjan-friendly Second Class coach, and one luggage cum brake van.

The new public time table of South Central Railway will be effective from January 1, 2025.Passengers are advised that changes in train timings will also take effect from this date. Detailed information on train timings and related station changes can be accessed through the IRCTC website, the National Train Enquiry System (NTES), or by contacting the station manager or enquiry counter at the respective railway stations.