India’s fiscal deficit touches 52.5% of full-year target

New Delhi: India’s fiscal deficit for the first eight months of this fiscal year through November stood at Rs 8.47 lakh crore or 52.5 percent of annual estimates. Data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed this. This was 6.6% lower than the Rs 9.1 lakh crore fiscal deficit recorded in November 2023.

Fiscal deficit is the difference between the total expenditure and revenue of the government. It is an indication of the total borrowing that is needed by the government.

Total receipts stood at Rs 18.94 lakh crore, while overall expenditure in April to November was at Rs 27.41 lakh crore. These figures were 59.1 percent and 56.9 percent of this fiscal year’s budget target. Tax revenue was Rs 14.43 lakh crore, and non-tax revenue was Rs 4.27 lakh crore.

The central government’s fiscal deficit target is 4.9 percent of the gross domestic product for 2024-25, as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024-25 against 5.6 percent in 2023-24, which was lower than the revised estimates of 5.8 percent.