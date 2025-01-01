DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

IndiGo launches new domestic flights services: Details

Jan 1, 2025, 08:39 pm IST

Mumbai: Leading low-budget air carrier in the country, IndiGo has launched new domestic routes, with direct flights connecting Bhubaneswar to Dehradun and Dehradun to Srinagar. These services are set to begin on February 6, 2025.

‘By connecting various cities across the nation with convenient timings and schedules, we continue to enhance regional and domestic connectivity. Our commitment to offering exclusive and efficient travel options underscores our dedication to serving the diverse needs of our travellers,’ said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo.

Flight Schedule:

Flt Num  Origin     Destination   Effective Date      Frequency       Departure     Arrival

6E 2613  Bhubaneswar Dehradun      Feb 06, 2025 Tue, Thu, Sat       6:40       9:05

6E 2614  Dehradun      Bhubaneswar Feb 06, 2025 Tue, Thu, Sat       13:20     15:20

6E 2613  Dehradun      Srinagar Feb 06, 2025 Tue, Thu, Sat       9:45       10:50

6E 2614  Srinagar Dehradun      Feb 06, 2025 Tue, Thu, Sat       11:30

The airline operating over 200 weekly flights to 18 destinations from Bhubaneswar. Dehradun is connected to 11 destinations with over 90 weekly flights.The airline operates over 120 weekly departures from Srinagar, connecting the city to 10 destinations.

Customers can book through IndiGo’s official website, www.goIndiGo.in, or via the mobile app.

