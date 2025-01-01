IndiGo launches new domestic flights services: Details

Mumbai: Leading low-budget air carrier in the country, IndiGo has launched new domestic routes, with direct flights connecting Bhubaneswar to Dehradun and Dehradun to Srinagar. These services are set to begin on February 6, 2025.

‘By connecting various cities across the nation with convenient timings and schedules, we continue to enhance regional and domestic connectivity. Our commitment to offering exclusive and efficient travel options underscores our dedication to serving the diverse needs of our travellers,’ said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo.

Flight Schedule:

Flt Num Origin Destination Effective Date Frequency Departure Arrival

6E 2613 Bhubaneswar Dehradun Feb 06, 2025 Tue, Thu, Sat 6:40 9:05

6E 2614 Dehradun Bhubaneswar Feb 06, 2025 Tue, Thu, Sat 13:20 15:20

6E 2613 Dehradun Srinagar Feb 06, 2025 Tue, Thu, Sat 9:45 10:50

6E 2614 Srinagar Dehradun Feb 06, 2025 Tue, Thu, Sat 11:30

The airline operating over 200 weekly flights to 18 destinations from Bhubaneswar. Dehradun is connected to 11 destinations with over 90 weekly flights.The airline operates over 120 weekly departures from Srinagar, connecting the city to 10 destinations.

Customers can book through IndiGo’s official website, www.goIndiGo.in, or via the mobile app.