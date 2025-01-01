KSRTC Bus Fares May Increase in Early 2025 Due to Financial Challenges

The Karnataka government is considering raising fares for the state’s four road transport corporations in early 2025 to address escalating financial difficulties. Discussions on the hike, supported by transport employees’ unions, are expected to intensify after January 15, with a likely increase of 10-12%. The unions argue that unchanged fares have strained operations and affected employees’ welfare.

The last fare revision for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) occurred in 2014, while Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) saw hikes in 2020. Diesel prices, which were significantly lower during those revisions, have risen sharply, now costing ?89 per litre, adding ?4 crore to daily fuel expenses.

Over the past five years, the transport corporations have incurred losses of ?5,209.35 crore and liabilities of ?6,244.29 crore. Despite salary revisions increasing monthly costs by ?54.23 crore, student bus pass fares remain unchanged since 2012. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy acknowledged the crisis, stating that the final decision on fare revisions rests with the Chief Minister.