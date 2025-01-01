Massive Arms and Ammunition Seized in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Bishnupur and Thoubal districts. The operation, conducted on Tuesday, resulted in the recovery of various weapons and explosives from Thongkhonglok village in Bishnupur, including an SLR with a magazine, a .303 rifle, a 12-bore single-barrel gun, pistols, grenades, detonators, and ammunition, among other items.

In Thoubal district, additional arms were recovered from the Leishangthem Ikop Pat area. These included an anti-material rifle sniper with a sight scope, two single bolt-action rifles, country-made 9mm pistols, hand grenades, MK-13T items, and more ammunition.

Additionally, a member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) was arrested in Imphal East district for his involvement in extortion activities. Police recovered a 9mm pistol, money receipts linked to the group, and other materials from his possession.