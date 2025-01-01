Mumbai Police collects ?89 lakh in fines during New Year crackdown

Mumbai’s New Year celebrations were met with strict enforcement from the city’s traffic police, who penalized 17,800 motorists for various traffic violations. The drive, conducted from New Year’s Eve to early Wednesday, led to fines totaling ?89.19 lakh. Authorities targeted offenses such as drunk driving, obstructing traffic, riding without helmets, and signal jumping, among others, a traffic police official reported.

The crackdown also addressed violations like speeding, ignoring seatbelt rules, and using mobile phones while driving. Offenders received e-challans, contributing to the substantial fine collection. “The initiative focused on ensuring road safety and maintaining order during the festivities,” the official explained, emphasizing the importance of discipline during high-traffic celebrations.

Popular spots like the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, and Juhu Chowpatty were packed with revelers welcoming the New Year. To prevent incidents and manage the crowds, security was heightened at key locations across Mumbai, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.