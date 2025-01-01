New Year Relief: Commercial LPG Prices Down ?14.5, ATF Rates Cut 1.54%

Oil marketing companies have announced a price reduction for commercial LPG cylinders, effective January 1, 2025. In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been cut by ?14.5, bringing it down to ?1,804 from the previous ?1,818.5. However, there has been no change in the price of domestic 14.2-kg LPG cylinders, which remain at ?803, offering no immediate relief to households dependent on cooking gas.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have also been reduced by 1.54%, marking a drop of ?1,401.37 per kilolitre. The revised price now stands at ?90,455.47 per kilolitre in Delhi, benefiting the aviation sector. These reductions come after months of price increases for commercial LPG cylinders, which had seen a cumulative rise of ?172.5 over five months, with the last hike being ?16.5 in December.

The updated prices for commercial LPG cylinders in major cities are ?1,756 in Mumbai, ?1,911 in Kolkata, and ?1,966 in Chennai. Price variations for both ATF and LPG across states are influenced by local taxes, including VAT, which can lead to differences in final costs. This reduction is seen as a slight respite for commercial users after prolonged price hikes.