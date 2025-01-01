Oil marketing companies revises LPG prices

Mumbai: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced LPG and jet fuel prices. The OMCs announced a price cut for jet fuel also known as air turbine fuel (ATF) by Rs 1,401 per kilolitre to Rs 90,455.47 per kilolitre In Delhi. ATF was earlier hiked in December by 1.45 per cent in the monthly revision, up by Rs 1,318.12/kl in the national capital.

Further, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has also been cut by Rs 14.5 To Rs 1,804 in the national capital. This comes after in December, OMCs raised the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 16.50. In November too, the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder were increased, by Rs 62. This is the fifth straight monthly hike in commercial LPG price. The prices of the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder rates remain unchanged.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.

Meanwhile, going into the New Year 2025, petrol price, diesel price and price of domestic cooking gas cylinder remains steady. Fuel (petrol and diesel rates) was last cut in mid-March 2024 months ahead of the 2024 General Elections.