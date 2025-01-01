Ooty to Launch First Winter Flower Fest, Inspired by Lalbagh

The Karnataka Horticulture Department is set to debut the “Ooty Winter Flower Fest-2025” at the Karnataka Siri Horticultural Garden in Ooty. Modeled after Bengaluru’s iconic Lalbagh Flower Show, the five-day event will begin on January 20 and feature unique attractions, including the unveiling of a newly constructed hanging bridge and a music and dance fountain, developed at a combined cost of ?4.71 crore. Located near the Ooty Botanical Garden, the Karnataka Siri Horticultural Garden aims to boost tourism as part of the state horticulture department’s initiatives.

According to Dr. M. Jagadish, Joint Director of the State Horticulture Department, the festival will go beyond floral displays to celebrate the art and culture of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Between 50 and 70 flower replicas will be showcased alongside performances by artists from the three states. A centerpiece of the event will be a grand floral replica of the Vidhana Soudha, created with lakhs of flowers and displayed on a sprawling 12-acre lawn, symbolizing unity between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and M.K. Stalin are expected to attend, reinforcing inter-state collaboration.

Highlights include the inauguration of a 60-meter-long music and dance fountain, inspired by Dubai’s model, and capable of holding 28 lakh litres of water. The Karnataka Chief Minister will also open a suspension bridge at the ‘Fern Hill Garden,’ which towers 70 to 100 feet and was built at a cost of ?2.16 crore. The festival promises to offer a vibrant mix of horticultural artistry, cultural showcases, and state-of-the-art attractions.