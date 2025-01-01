Petrol diesel prices for January 2025 announced

Doha: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for the month of January 2025. The fuel prices for Premium-grade petrol has increased while that of the Super-grade petrol and diesel remains unchanged.

Premium petrol is priced at QR2 per litre in January in comparison to QR1.90 this month; while Super grade petrol will cost QR2.10 per litre in the coming month. Meanwhile, Diesel will be charged at QR2.05 per litre.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.