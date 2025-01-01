Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended the current year’s first trading session on a higher note. The BSE Sensex added 368.40 points, or 0.47 per cent, to settle at 78,507.41 on Wednesday. Similarly, NSE Nifty50 settled at 23,742.90, up 98.10 points, or 0.41 per cent, from its previous close.

The market breadth remained positive with 2,566 stocks advancing against 1,238 declines on the BSE, while 160 stocks remained unchanged. The session saw 128 stocks hitting their 52-week highs, compared to 34 touching their 52-week lows.

As many as 37 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended higher. Top gainers were y Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Tata Motors. Top losers were Dr Reddy’s Labs, Hindalco, Adani Ports, ONGC, and Tata Steel.

Broader markets also mirrored the benchmarks to settle higher, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 ending with gains of 0.44 per cent and 1.02 per cent respectively. All the sectoral indices on the NSE also ended in green, barring Nifty Realty and Pharma. Auto shares outperformed others, with Nifty Auto index ending higher by 1.34 per cent.