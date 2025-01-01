Tobacco exports from India hit record-high

New Delhi: Unmanufactured tobacco exports from India reached a record Rs12,005.89 crore in 2023-24. This is a growth of 87 per cent over the past five years. Export volumes surged from 218.84 million kg in 2019-20 to 315.51 million kg in 2023-24.

India is the second-largest tobacco producer globally. India now stands as the second-largest exporter of unmanufactured tobacco by quantity, following Brazil, and ranks fourth in Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco production globally.

The average earnings of farmers rose from Rs124 per kg in 2019-20 to Rs279.54 per kg in 2023-24. In the 2023-24 FCV tobacco season, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a record-breaking production of 215.35 million kg, with farmers realizing an all-time high average price of Rs288.65 per kg.

The auctions, conducted across 16 platforms, saw 43,021 growers participating, earning a collective Rs6,313.58 crore. The highest price recorded this season was Rs411 per kg, a significant increase from Rs289 per kg last year.