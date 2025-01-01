Top Items Indians Ordered for New Year’s Eve: Ice, Condoms, Chocolates & More

India ushered in 2025 with festive zeal, as house parties and social gatherings dominated New Year’s Eve celebrations. Quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto experienced a spike in orders for party essentials, reflecting the nation’s holiday shopping trends. Popular items ordered included snacks, with Blinkit delivering 2.3 lakh packets of aloo bhujia and Swiggy Instamart reporting a surge in chip orders, peaking at 853 packets per minute around 7:30 PM. Other high-demand items included chocolates, grapes, milk, and paneer.

Ice and cold beverages were also in high demand, with Blinkit delivering 6,834 packets of ice by 8 PM, and BigBasket seeing a staggering 1290% rise in ice cube orders. Phani Kishan A, co-founder of Swiggy Instamart, noted the high demand, with 119 kgs of ice delivered in just one minute. Non-alcoholic drinks like soda and mocktails saw a 200% increase in sales, and party supplies such as disposable cups and plates surged by 325%, underscoring the festive spirit.

In addition to the surge in product demand, the night saw moments of kindness, such as a ?2500 tip from a Hyderabad customer to a Blinkit delivery partner, with Bengaluru topping the list with ?1,79,735 in tips. CEO Albinder Dhindsa also shared a lighthearted update on the rise in lemon orders, joking that it might be “tequila time.” This growth in quick-commerce service usage highlights their growing importance in India’s celebration culture, ensuring that partygoers have everything they need for a memorable New Year’s Eve.