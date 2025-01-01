Union government announces interest rates on small savings schemes

New Delhi: The Union government announced the interest rates on various small savings schemes. The government has decided to keep the interest rates unchanged for small savings schemes, including Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Senior Citizens Savings Schemes (SCSS) and post office time deposits for the fourth quarter of this financial year. The rates of interest on Small Savings Schemes from 1st January to 31st March, 2025, will remain unchanged.

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent prevailing in the current quarter. The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes too have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months. The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will remain at 7.7 per cent for the January-March 2025 period.

Small Savings Schemes are savings instruments managed by the government to encourage citizens to save regularly. The small savings schemes have three categories — savings deposits, social security schemes and monthly income plan. Saving deposits include 1-3-year time deposits and 5-year recurring deposits. These also include saving certificates such as National Saving Certificates (NSC) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP). Social security schemes include Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Account and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme. The monthly income plan includes the Monthly Income Account.

The interest rates on small savings schemes, including public provident fund (PPF), national savings certificate (NSC) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), are reviewed every quarter.The Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) are some of the popular small savings schemes.