UPI Market Cap Deadline Extended: Relief for Google, PhonePe, WhatsApp Users in India

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has extended the deadline for implementing market cap restrictions on UPI payment apps like Google Pay and PhonePe to December 31, 2026, marking its second delay. Originally set for December 31, 2024, the decision comes after discussions with stakeholders, as NPCI believes enforcing the cap now could disrupt UPI’s growth. With UPI transactions expected to surge tenfold by 2025, the extension aims to sustain its widespread adoption and growth momentum.

The delay offers significant relief to market leaders PhonePe and Google Pay, which currently handle approximately 90% of UPI transactions. In addition, NPCI has lifted all user restrictions on WhatsApp Pay, granting its 500 million-plus users unrestricted access to UPI, further promoting financial inclusion and usage of the platform.