Oppo launches Reno 13 series: Details

Mumbai: Oppo launched its Reno 13 series globally after being launched in China in November 2024. The series include Oppo Reno 13 and the Reno 13 Pro. The global launch of the series is accompanied by two new devices, Oppo Reno 13F 5G and Reno 13F 4G.

The Oppo Reno 13F 5G is listed in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 13F 4G listing reveals that the phone will be available in 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB options.

Oppo has yet to announce the price details of the Oppo Reno 13 series handsets in global markets. However, it confirmed that the phones will gradually start rolling out in the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region.

Also Read: Land Rover launches 2025 Defender in India: Price, Features

Both Oppo Reno 13F models are offered in Graphite Grey and Plume Purple colourways. The 5G variant comes in a third Luminous Blue shade, while the 4G version is offered in a Skyline Blue option.

The Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro are scheduled to launch in India on January 9. There is no word yet from the company about the India availability of the Reno 13F handsets.

The Oppo Reno 13F 5G and Reno 13F 4G sport 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness level, and AGC DT Star2 protection. The 5G variant is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The 4G version comes with a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset alongside 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Both phones ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

The Oppo Reno 13F 5G and Reno 13F 4G get a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel macro unit. The phones are equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Both smartphones are claimed to meet IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Reno 13F 5G and Reno 13F 4G house a 5,800mAh battery each with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging support. For security, they have in-display fingerprint sensors. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.