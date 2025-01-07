UAE based air carrier announces new flight service: Details

Sharjah: Air carrier based in the UAE, Air Arabia has announced the launch of its new flight service. The airline will operate flights between Sharjah and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

Starting January 30, the new service will connect Sharjah International Airport with Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. The airline will operate three flights a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Also Read: Oppo launches Reno 13 series: Details

‘We are delighted to add Addis Ababa to our growing network of destinations. This new route reflects Air Arabia’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering economic and cultural ties between the UAE and Ethiopia,’ said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia.

The airline has announced the launch of its new route between Sharjah and Sochi in Russia. The new non-stop flights will connect Sharjah International Airport to Sochi International Airport. The airline will operate three flights per week starting from Friday, June 27, 2025.Sochi becomes the sixth Russian city served by the airline directly from Sharjah, after Moscow, Kazan, Samara, Ufa, and Yekaterinburg. The airline also provides non-stop services from its operating hubs in the UAE, including flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Moscow, as well as between Abu Dhabi and Yekaterinburg.