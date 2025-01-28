Know all about ‘Friend or Relative Visa’ by UAE

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security in the UAE has earlier introduced ‘Friend or Relative Visa service ‘ The authority urged citizens and residents to take advantage of the benefits of this visa service, available via the authority’s website and smart application.

The authority provides flexible options under the Friend or Relative Visa, allowing for either single or multiple trips, with durations of stay ranging from 30 to 90 days. The visa remains valid for entry for up to 60 days, and extensions can be applied for during the stay.

One can easily access the service by logging in with their digital identity to the authority’s website or mobile application, selecting the desired visa type and duration, and submitting their application after verifying the accuracy of their details.

To qualify for the visa, applicants must have a valid passport for more than six months, a travel ticket, valid health insurance, and the visa holder must be a friend or relative of a UAE citizen or a foreign resident of the first or second degree. Additionally, the foreign resident must hold a first or second-level job as classified by the authority.