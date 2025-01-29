Hero Karizma XMR Combat edition teased ahead of launch

Mumbai: Hero MotorCorp recently introduced a new, aesthetically altered version of the Karizma XMR 210. The new updated bike is named’ Hero Karizma XMR special Combat Edition. The Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition will likely be priced slightly above the standard version of the bike which comes at 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom). Revealed with a picture on social media, the brand has withheld information regarding the price of the bike which is likely to be revealed next month.

The bike gets 41 mm USD forks with a gold finish replacing the telescopic unit used on the standard version. Along with this, the brand is offering a larger front brake rotor. All of this has increased the weight of the bike by 3 kg bringing it to 166 kg.

The Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition is powered by a 210 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. This unit is tuned to produce 25 hp of power at 9,250 rpm and 20 Nm of peak torque while revving at 7,250 rpm. This unit comes paired with a 6-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist function. All of it is based on a steel trellis frame.