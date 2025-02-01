UAE authority announces partial road closure on key street for 1 month

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi will close a part of a key road in Al Ain for one month. AD Mobility said that the partial closure will take place on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street in Al Ain. The road closure will be in effect from 12am on Saturday, February 1 to Saturday, March 1.Traffic will be diverted to the opposite side.

Earlier, in January, AD Mobility had announced a temporary closure on Hazza bin Sultan Street in Al Ain from Sunday, January 19 to Thursday, July 17.

Meanwhile, AD Mobility distributed distributed flyers to truck drivers outlining the revised evening restriction timings for heavy vehicles. It is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and regulate traffic flow in Abu Dhabi city.