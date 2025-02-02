5 killed, 17 injured as bus falls into gorge

Dang: 5 people- two women and three men- lost their lives and 17 others suffered grievous injuries after a private bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep gorge in Gujarat’s Dang district early Sunday morning. According to police, the driver of the bus lost control near the Saputara hill station. The bus broke the crash barrier and fell at a depth of about 35 feet into the gorge.

The bus was carrying 48 pilgrims from Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra to Dwarka in Gujarat. The pilgrims were from Guna, Shivpuri and Ashok Nagar districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read: DRDO successfully conducts successive flight-trials of Very Short-Range Air Defence System

Earlier, 9 people died, 2 were injured, and several remain missing after a vehicle carrying 14 people plunged into a canal. The accident took place in Haryana’s Fatehabad.