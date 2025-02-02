56 killed, 158 injured in paramilitary attack on market

Port Sudan: At least 56 people were killed and 158 were injured in artillery shelling and air strikes at a busy market in army-controlled Omdurman, part of greater Khartoum in Sudan.

The conflict in Sudan started in April 2023 when simmering tensions between the leaders of the military and the RSF exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities across the sprawling northeastern African country. The civil war has intensified this month with the army fighting to take back control of the capital. The RSF denied carrying out the attack.

The conflict has killed more than 28,000 people, has forced millions to flee their homes and has left some families eating grass in a desperate attempt to survive as famine sweeps parts of the country. Both the RSF and the army have been repeatedly accused of targeting civilians and indiscriminately shelling residential areas.