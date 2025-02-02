9 killed, several missing as vehicle falls into canal

Fatehabad: In a tragic incident, at least 9 people died, 2 were injured, and several remain missing after a vehicle carrying 14 people plunged into a canal. The accident took place in Haryana’s Fatehabad.

‘The 14 people were returning after attending a wedding ceremony in Punjab’s Fazilka when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a canal in Fatehabad,’ said Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jagdish Chandra.

The deceased have been identified as Jhando Bai, 65, Jangiro Bai, 45, Balbir Singh, 60, Chander Singh, Seron Bai, Kanto Bai, 45, and Ravinder Kaur, 35 and two minors aged 1 and 12 years. The driver Jarnail Singh, 40, and an 11-year-old boy were rescued.

Further details are awaited.