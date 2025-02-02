DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

9 killed, several missing as vehicle falls into canal

Feb 2, 2025, 09:43 am IST

Fatehabad: In a tragic incident, at least 9 people died, 2 were injured, and several remain missing after a vehicle carrying 14 people plunged into a canal. The accident  took place  in Haryana’s Fatehabad.

‘The 14 people were returning after attending a wedding ceremony in Punjab’s Fazilka when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a canal in Fatehabad,’ said Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jagdish Chandra.

Also Read: European Outdoor Championships: India’s Tejas Shirse wins silver 

The deceased have been identified as Jhando Bai, 65, Jangiro Bai, 45, Balbir Singh, 60, Chander Singh, Seron Bai, Kanto Bai, 45, and Ravinder Kaur, 35 and two minors aged 1 and 12 years. The driver Jarnail Singh, 40, and an 11-year-old boy were rescued.

Further details are awaited.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 2, 2025, 09:43 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button