Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Draw: Keralite wins Dh1 million

Abu Dhabi: Ajitha Kumar, a Malayalee living in Qatar, won Dh1 million in the Big Ticket January Millionaire e-Draw. Ajitha Kumar, who originally hails from the southern Indian state of Kerala, has been living in Qatar for the past 20 years. The 53-year-old senior accountant lives with his wife and children.

This February, one lucky ticket holder will walk away with a staggering Dh20 million grand prize. In addition to the grand prize, Big Ticket participants have the opportunity to win Dh250,000 in weekly e-draws.

Every week, two lucky winners will be selected, and the announcement will be made live on Big Ticket’s official TikTok account at 11am. The winning moments will also be posted on Big Ticket’s YouTube channel on the same day.

Meanwhile, The Big Win Contest – the spin-the-wheel game is back. Participants that purchase two or more cash tickets in one transaction between February 1 to 23 will have the chance to be selected to attend the live draw on March 3 and win guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000. The names of the four confirmed participants will be revealed on the Big Ticket website on March 1. February’s promotion also includes two spectacular dream car draws. The Maserati Grecale draw will take place on April 3, while the Range Rover Velar draw is scheduled for March 3.