DRDO successfully conducts successive flight-trials of Very Short-Range Air Defence System

New Delhi: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted successive flight-trials of the Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORAD) system. The flight-trials were conducted at Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. The tests were carried out against high-speed targets flying at a very low altitude.

‘During all three flight tests, the missiles intercepted and completely destroyed the targets, having reduced thermal signature mimicking low flying drones at different flying conditions. The flight tests were carried out in final deployment configuration wherein two field operators carried out weapon readiness, target acquisition and missile firing,’ DRDO said in a statement.

Also Read: 56 killed, 158 injured in paramilitary attack on market

Indigenously developed, VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System designed to meet the needs of Armed Forces. The system is developed by Research Center Imarat in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Development cum Production Partners. The missile system has the capability to meet the needs of all the three branches of the Armed Forces, including the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.