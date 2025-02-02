European Outdoor Championships: India’s Tejas Shirse wins silver

Paris: In the European Outdoor Championships, India’s Tejas Shirse bagged the silver medal in the Men’s 60-meter Hurdles at the Meeting Miramas Métropole in France. He also set a new national record with a time of 7.64 seconds, surpassing his previous best of 7.65 seconds. Enrique Llopis of Spain clinched the gold, clocking 7.54 seconds, while Wilhem Belocian of France won the bronze with a time of 7.67 seconds.

This was Tejas Shirse’s third race of the season. His timing is, however, still short of the qualifying mark of 7.57 seconds for the World Indoor Championships to be held in Nanjing, China in March. The 22-year-old Shirse is also the national record holder in 110m hurdles — an outdoor event — with a time of 13.41 seconds.