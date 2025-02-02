GST collection rises to nine month high in January

New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose to a nine-month high of Rs 1.96 lakh crore in January. This includes 10.4 per cent growth in revenue from sale of goods and services domestically at Rs 1.47 lakh crore and 19.8 per cent rise in tax revenue from imported goods at Rs 48,382 crore. Total gross GST revenue stood at Rs 1,95,506 crore in January, a 12.3 per cent growth year-on-year.

GST revenue is staying above the Rs 1.7 lakh crore mark for the eleventh consecutive month. GST collections were 10.5 percent higher sequentially and 12.3 percent higher than in January 2024, when it stood at Rs 1.74 lakh crore. Tax collections were lower than the Rs 2.1 lakh crore mark hit in April.

Refunds of Rs 23,853 crore were issued during the month, a rise of 24 per cent. Total net GST revenue, after adjusting refunds, stood at Rs 1.72 lakh crore, higher by 10.9 per cent.

So far in 2024-25 (April-January), the total GST collection has been 9.4 per cent higher at Rs 18.29 lakh crore, as against Rs 16.71 lakh crore mopped up in the corresponding period of 2023-24. In April 2024, the total GST mop-up surged to a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore.During the financial year 2023-24, the total gross GST collection was recorded at Rs 20.18 lakh crore, with an 11.7 per cent increase compared to the previous fiscal year.

The Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017, and states were assured compensation for loss of any revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST as per the provisions of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 for five years.