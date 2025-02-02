India’s core sector growth slows in December

New Delhi: India’s core sectors’ output growth slowed down to 4 per cent in December 2024. The growth rate of these sectors was 5.1 per cent a year ago. On a monthly basis, the growth rate in the production of these sectors was lower than the 4.4 per cent expansion recorded in November 2024.

In December, the production of natural gas output recorded a negative growth. The production growth of coal, refinery products, fertiliser, and steel moderated to 5.3 per cent, 2.8 per cent, 1.7 per cent, and 5.1 per cent, respectively, against 10.8 per cent, 4.1 per cent, 5.9 per cent and 8.3 per cent in December last year.

However, cement and electricity output rose to 4 per cent and 5.1 per cent in the month under review.

The growth of core sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity — was 4.2 per cent during April-December this fiscal. It was 8.3 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

Eight core sectors include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity. The ICI is calculated after considering the combined and individual performance of production of 8 core industries. The 8 core industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) measures overall industrial growth.