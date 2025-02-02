Kia launches Syros in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Kia India its Kia Syros in the Indian markets. The sub-4 metre compact SUV is offered at a starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Syros has two engine options — Smartstream 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol and 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel. The T-GDi petrol unit delivers 120PS of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque, while CRDi VGT diesel unit is good for 116PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. Among the transmission options are 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT for the T-GDi petrol engine and 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT for the CRDi VGT diesel engine. The new SUV has six trims, four standard and two options — HTK, HTK(O), HTK+, HTX, and HTX+, HTX+(O).

Following are the variant-wise Kia Syros prices (ex-showroom).

Kia Syros T-GDi petrol

HTK 6MT – RS 9 lakh

HTK(O) 6MT – Rs 10 lakh

HTK+ 6MT – Rs 11.50 lakh

HTX 6MT – Rs 13.30 lakh

HTK+ 7DCT – Rs 12.80 lakh

HTX 7DCT – Rs 14.60 lakh

HTX+ 7DCT – Rs 16 lakh

HTX+(O) 7DCT – Rs 16.80 lakh

Kia Syros CRDi VGT diesel

HTK(O) 6MT – Rs 11 lakh

HTK+ 6MT – Rs 12.50 lakh

HTX 6MT – Rs 14.30 lakh

HTX+ 6AT – Rs 17 lakh

HTX+(O) 6AT – Rs 17.80 lakh

The new Kia SUV is built on the reinforced K1 platform. The front has the Kia signature starmap LED lighting (headlamps and DRLs) with the Kia signature digital tiger face. The rear has L-shaped LED taillamps. The vehicle drives on 17-inch crystal cut alloys. There are flush door handles and puddle lamps with Kia logo projection.

The Kia Syros boasts a 30-inch trinity panoramic display panel (infotainment, climate control and instrument panel), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car navigation cockpit, alloy pedals, 64 colour ambient mood lighting, four-way powered driver seat, Harman Kardon eight-speaker sound system, wireless charger and dual-pane panoramic sunroof. All seats are ventilated.

There are more than 80 connected features with segment-first over-the-air (OTA) software updates and automatic updating of 22 controllers. You also get call centre-assisted navigation. The Level 2 ADAS offers 16 autonomous features, including forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, 360-degree camera with blind view monitor and smart cruise control with stop and go. Kia has paid special attention to the safety aspect also, offering 20 standard safety features in the Syros, including six airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist control and vehicle stability management.